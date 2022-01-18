Teloscoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $4,170.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00203500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00041645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00423415 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

