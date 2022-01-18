Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Tesla by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Tesla by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 104,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $13.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,063.52. 316,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 331.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,056.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

