Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,480. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

