Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,210,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 193,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.