Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.53% of Texas Roadhouse worth $671,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

