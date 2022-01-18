The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,867 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $47,193,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,974,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

