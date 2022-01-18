The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03 on February 9th

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Wednesday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Cooper Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cooper Companies to earn $15.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

Shares of COO opened at $410.52 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $359.84 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

