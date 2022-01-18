The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the highest is $2.73. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL opened at $322.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.84 and a 200-day moving average of $334.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

