The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.40 million and the lowest is $557.88 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 2,062,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,894. The stock has a market cap of $932.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

