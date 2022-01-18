The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.40 million and the lowest is $557.88 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 2,062,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,894. The stock has a market cap of $932.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
