The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $29.59 on Tuesday, hitting $351.35. 216,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,520. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.73 and its 200 day moving average is $393.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.