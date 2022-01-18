The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.64) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.34).

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.54) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205.50 ($2.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.33). The company has a market capitalization of £461.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.62.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

