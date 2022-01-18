The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.66. The company had a trading volume of 113,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The stock has a market cap of $380.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

