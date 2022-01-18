The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $42.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. 127,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

