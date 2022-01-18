The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,430. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.09. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.28.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

