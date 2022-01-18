The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,430 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

