The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Simply Good Foods worth $22,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 447,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,464. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

