Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 41,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,693,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $661.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

