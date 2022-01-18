Tierion (TNT) Tops One Day Volume of $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

