Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.87

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 2021813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

