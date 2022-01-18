TimeScale Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,299,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $164.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,860. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

