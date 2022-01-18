TimeScale Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.18. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.