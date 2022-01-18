TimeScale Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,550,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,890. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

