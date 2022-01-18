TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 146,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.48. The stock has a market cap of $439.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

