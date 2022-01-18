TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,961.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMOAF opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

