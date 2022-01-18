TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRAMF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,850. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

