Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Up 2.9%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43. 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

