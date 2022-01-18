Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TGS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $707.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.64. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

