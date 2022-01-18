Travelers Companies (TRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $163.21 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

