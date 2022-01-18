TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 434,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock worth $7,851,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

