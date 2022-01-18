TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of TriNet Group worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $40,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,884. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

