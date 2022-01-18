Truist Cuts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $10.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price cut by Truist from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after buying an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $23,945,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

