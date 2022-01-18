Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

