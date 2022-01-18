Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Barclays by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Barclays by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Shares of BCS opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

