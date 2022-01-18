Truist Financial Corp Has $1.48 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

