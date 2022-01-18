Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Compass Diversified worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $76,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.