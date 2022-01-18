Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,974 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCXI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCXI. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

