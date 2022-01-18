Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,443 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.