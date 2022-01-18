Truist Securities Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $64.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.11.

CPE stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.97. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,867,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

