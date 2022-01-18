Truist Securities Comments on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $14.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.48. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.61 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

OAS stock opened at $138.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $140.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.