Truist Securities Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

