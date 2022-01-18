Truist Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. APA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

