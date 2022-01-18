Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 54.0% in December

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 141,952 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,835,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,560. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.