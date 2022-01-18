TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TFIF opened at GBX 116.25 ($1.59) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.75.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

