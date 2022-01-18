TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TFIF opened at GBX 116.25 ($1.59) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.75.
About TwentyFour Income Fund
