Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.0541

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $491,810.30 and $4,852.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.54 or 0.07460291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.70 or 0.99643353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.