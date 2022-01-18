U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 38.6% in December

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

