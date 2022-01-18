UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €54.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($76.49).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock traded down €0.54 ($0.61) on Tuesday, reaching €55.10 ($62.61). 813,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a one year low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a one year high of €63.24 ($71.86). The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of €54.15 and a 200 day moving average of €55.39.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.