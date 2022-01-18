Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $66.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 230,188 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.