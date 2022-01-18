Umbrella Network Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00189991 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

