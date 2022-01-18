Unilever (NYSE:UL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.67

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 194630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,365.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,872.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 89,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

