Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

